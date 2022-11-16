DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) A man accused of killing someone by stabbing them in the neck has been found guilty of murder.
A jury found Paul D. Outland, 55, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Anthony Jones.
Jones was killed July 19, 2021. Officers responded to the area of Union and Eldorado in Decatur for a welfare check of an injured person and found Jones with a significant neck wound.
Jones was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Police said they learned the victim and Outland knew each other before the stabbing and determined the attack was not random.
Outland will be sentenced December 19.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.