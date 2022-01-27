VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who battered and sexually assaulted a woman in 2019 has been convicted by a Vermilion County jury.
Darren Monroe, 57, entered the victim's home in December 2019 and beat her in the face and head, strangled her, made her take off clothing and sexually assaulted her. Medical testimony showed he fractured her orbital bone, broke her nose and caused extensive bruising to the head, neck and chest. His DNA was found in testing of the victim's genitals.
The verdict was to charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault (Class X felony) and aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony).
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 16, 2022, prosecutors said. He faces a range of nine to 44 years in prison, all of which must be served at 85 percent. Any sentence will be followed by three years of parole.
Vermilion County state's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy expressed appreciativeness of the victim's courage in the case. She also thanked the Vermilion County sheriff and deputies, the medical staff at Carle Foundation Hosopital and forensic scientists at the ISP Crime Laboratory involved in this matter.
