URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man who represented himself at trial was found guilty of predatory sexual assault of a child in Champaign County court.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said 43-year-old Caribe Jones was convicted Thursday after a short jury deliberation. He was charged with one count of predatory sexual assault of a child.
Jones, who Rietz said had been in a relationship with the victim's mother, forced a then 10-year-old child to commit sex acts over a period of time in July 2018. Rietz said a second victim, whose mother had also been involved in a relationship with Jones, had testified Jones made the victim perform sex acts before 2018 in Indiana.
Since Jones represented himself in the trial, Rietz said he cross-examined the victim and witnesses himself.
Jones is in custody in the Champaign County Correctional Center and will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
