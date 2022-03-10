VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former Hoopeston man has been found guilty on six counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Donald Langston was accused of going to his estranged wife's home on Feb. 7, 2020 armed with a bat and a bb gun, forcing his way in, and attacking her and her family.
Langston struck his estranged wife in the head with the bat. Several other victims who were home during the home invasion suffered severe injuries to the head and body.
Police said Langston then chased his estranged wife out of the home and attacked her again. He was gone by the time police arrived.
The guilty verdict was handed down by a jury Wednesday.
Langston will be sentenced on May 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Typically, a class X felony is punishable by six to 30 years in prison with three years of mandatory supervised release.
