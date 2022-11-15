MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man.
Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28.
Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder.
Monday afternoon the State called its first witnesses, a Decatur man who was with Turner the night he was shot and dropped him off at the hospital.
The witness told the jury he did not know who shot his friend, but in a taped police interview the witness told a Decatur Police sergeant that he saw Wilson shooting at his car.
>> Suave Turner's mother reacts to arrest in son's shooting death.
The shooting happened at the MLK Last Stop located at 1527 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. in May 2019.
Police said, after a lengthy investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Wilson with first degree murder in Sept. 2021.
>> Community action planned to stop shootings
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.