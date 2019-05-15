URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man caught with Ecstasy pills was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Quandrell Phagan, 40, will spend the next eight years in prison after he admitted to having the pills. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Phagan told police he had 44 MDMA pills in his home in November.
According to the News-Gazette, Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink said Phagan was arrested following a court-authorized search of his home by members of the Street Crimes Task Force, who found the drugs in four different plastic bags that day.
As part of Phagan's plea deal other charges that included possession of a handgun were dropped.
Court records show he has prior convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and theft.