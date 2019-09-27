ASHMORE, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who was considered one of the most wanted men in Coles County has been arrested.
Dale Jenkins Jr. of Charleston was arrested Friday in Ashmore. He was on the Coles County Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives list.
Jenkins was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, and for an outstanding Coles County warrant for burglary.
WAND News has reached out to detectives to learn more about the burglary warrant.
Jenkins had less than five grams of meth in the pocket of his shorts and in the middle console of his vehicle when he was arrested, police said.