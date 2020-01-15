URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Missouri man accused of stealing cash from an Urbana cell phone store faces Champaign County charges.
At 6:25 p.m. Monday night, authorities said 36-year-old Brian Lykins of Sullivan, Mo., went into Boost Mobile (510 N. Cunningham Ave.) and demanded money from the clerks. They said his hand was in his pocket indicating he had a gun, but he never showed one.
Lykins is accused of taking several hundred dollars and fleeing by bike to the north.
The News-Gazette reports police found the suspect in the laundry room of a trailer park near the store and on Crystal Lake Drive. Officers said he had glasses on and different clothes, then added a bag he had with him matched description information about a robbery near a mobile home. They also said his wallet had several hundred dollars in it.
When police took Lykins back to the store, authorities said employees identified Lykins as the robber. He was then arrested and on Tuesday was charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.
Lykins admitted he has a heroin addiction in an interview with an officer, per the newspaper.
He was sentenced to jail time for two Cook County aggravated robbery convictions in 2013. In June 2018, he was released on parole.
Lykins was told to return to court on Feb. 18. His bond is set at $100,000.
The suspect could face six to 30 years in prison if found guilty of the crime and is set to be sentenced as a Class X felon because of past convictions.