SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for armed violence and residential burglary.
Police said Ryan C. Rice, 26, was arrested February 16, 2021 by officers who knew he was out on bond for burglary offenses. When they checked his pockets they found brass knuckles, a knife with a blade of at least 3 inches in length, a pipe with burnt methamphetamine residue, and a rock like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Following his arrest, Rice posted a $75,000 bond and was released from jail.
While out of custody and on bond for his Armed Violence case, Rice was arrested on November 25, 2021 for the offense of Residential Burglary.
At 3:22 pm, Shelbyville Officers said they were dispatched to a residence in Shelbyville where a witness said movement had been detected by a security camera.
The witness went home to investigate and was confronted by an intruder, later identified as Rice, in the doorway, police said.
They said Rice tackled the witness and the two wrestled, ending up in the front yard of the residence.
Rice ran with the witness chasing him.
They said Rice entered the back door of a second residence where he was confronted by the homeowner. He ran again, still being chased by the first homeowner.
He entered a third residence. That homeowner was home, but chose to run out and wait for police to arrive.
Shelbyville Police and Shelby County deputies responded to the third residence and said they found Rice hiding in a basement closet, covered with a bag.
He was arrested and bond was set at $250,000.
Rice was previously convicted of three misdemeanors, two DUI’s, and Driving With a Suspended License.
He has no prior felony convictions.
