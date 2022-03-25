VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man formerly from Rantoul has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after coming into a woman's house, raping her, and attacking her, Vermilion County authorities say.
Darren Monroe was sentenced for charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery after being found guilty following a two-day trial.
The attack happened December 17, 2018. Police said Monroe entered the woman's house, beat her, strangled her, and raped her.
She suffered a broken orbital bone, a broken nose, a laceration to the head, two black eyes, a concussion, and injuries to her neck and body.
At Monroe's sentencing, the victim gave a statement saying, "I really don't want anything from anyone, other than to have my safety back, if that's possible."
Copyright WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.