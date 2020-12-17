DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was sentenced to five years in prison for burglarizing a Danville business.
Jumar Mockabee, formerly of 314 Harvey Street, Danville, was sentenced to five years for burglary with two years of mandatory supervised release.
On Nov. 16, police viewed surveillance footage of Mockabee going into Buddy's Home Furnishings through a shattered door and taking televisions, and air condition unit, two PlayStation 4s, and two Nintendo Switch gaming systems.
Property taken from the business was recovered.
