DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he attacked two people with a hammer.
Timothy Sutton, formerly of Danville, was sentenced on a domestic battery charge.
On February 24, Sutton violently attacked two people with a hammer as they were returning home in Danville.
He threatened to kill them, but they were able to escape to a neighbor's home. The neighbor kept them safe until police arrived.
Sutton's prison sentenced will be followed by four years of probation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
