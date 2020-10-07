DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was convicted of shooting and killing someone in 2018 has been sentenced.
Dante Wade was sentenced to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by a 3-year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.
Wade will get credit for time served from November 26, 2018 to October 6, 2020.
A jury found Wade guilty in August of shooting and killing 25-year-old Marcqui Apholone on Nov. 8, 2018. Wade's conviction was for a count of first-degree murder.
A witness told WAND-TV they heard five gunshots near the intersection of Whitmer and 21st streets before a car sped away.
Apholone was shot multipe times.
