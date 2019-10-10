CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to being drunk when he crashed into a Champaign restaurant earlier this year has been sentenced to jail time and probation.
Yoshio Cardona, 28, was given 18 months of probation and 30 days in jail.
The judge decided he could serve his sentence on electronic home detention.
Cardona pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol. The News Gazette reports he admitted he was drunk on Jan. 10 when he crashed through the front of Manzella’s Italian Patio around 3 a.m.
The crash damaged the north side of the family-owned restaurant.
Cardona had a scratch on his arm but no other injuries after the crash.
His attorney argued in court on his behalf, saying he had no prior criminal convictions.
As part of Cardona’s probation, he must also get a substance-abuse evaluation and follow any recommendations for treatment, attend the next scheduled victim-impact panel and perform 100 hours of public service.