DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man formerly from Danville was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two children.
Travis Vannote was sentenced April 1 to Natural Life for the offenses of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X felony and the punishment is typically between six to 60 years in prison.
Vannote was subject to natural life in prison based on the fact that he committed his crimes against two victims.
Both victims were under the age of 13.
He pleaded guilty to two counts, one for each victim.
WAND News is not releasing further information about the crimes or the victims to protect their identities.
