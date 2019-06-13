URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man has received three years probation after admitting he had Ecstasy on him during a traffic stop on Interstate 57.
22-year-old Buddy Tackett-Anderson of Rantoul pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a controlled substance, the News Gazette reports.
He had 124 pills of Ecstasy on him when he was stopped while driving on I-57 just north of Rantoul on March 29.
He was pulled over for a seat belt violation.
The News Gazette reports Tackett-Anderson had no prior convictions.