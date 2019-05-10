URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man has been sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to throwing a car jack at his ex-girlfriend.
31-year-old Joshua Davis will be recommended to the Department of Corrections' boot-camp program by Judge Heidi Ladd, the News Gazette reports.
Davis pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
On Feb. 25, he broke in to the woman's home in Urbana. When she got home, she saw her television was missing. When she went outside, the News Gazette reports Davis came at her and threw a car jack, hitting her in the leg.
As part of Davis pleading guilty, other charges of residential burglary, aggravated battery, and resisting a peace officer were dropped.
Davis had previous convictions for violations of an order of protection, phone harassment, and criminal damage to property.