DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison for a violent home invasion that left a 90-year-old with serious injuries.
Cole Huber was sentenced for home invasion and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Huber will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence.
He will also serve 3 years of mandatory supervised release.
Huber was found guilty on four separate counts during a jury trial in January.
On July 30, 2017, Huber broke into the home of a 90 year old Danville man and beat him.