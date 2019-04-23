Cole Huber

Cole Huber, 28

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison for a violent home invasion that left a 90-year-old with serious injuries.

Cole Huber was sentenced for home invasion and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Huber will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence. 

He will also serve 3 years of mandatory supervised release. 

Huber was found guilty on four separate counts during a jury trial in January. 

On July 30, 2017, Huber broke into the home of a 90 year old Danville man and beat him.