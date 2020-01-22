Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.