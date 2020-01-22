DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police said pointed a gun at officers has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
He received that sentence along with three years of mandatory supervised release as part of a plea deal.
Sworn statements said the Decatur police Community Action Team (CAT) and Street Crimes Unit saw theft parolee Jakaelin Gregory, 24, in September 2019 in the 1100 block of E. Wood St. When officers approached, documents said Gregory ran, leading to a chase.
Police said Gregory fell in the front yard of a different East Wood Street home before they used a stun gun a first time. He was told to stop at least once, officers said, before they caught up with him.
The suspect is accused of then pulling a revolver from his front right waistband and pointing it at law enforcement. Police said a stun gun was used again and this time on the suspect’s groin. Statements said officers feared Gregory would shoot them.
When Gregory was arrested, police said they found a pork rind wrapper containing about 1 gram of heroin and two pills of suspected ecstasy. His front left pants pocket had about 2 grams of suspected marijuana, officers said.