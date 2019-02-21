WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - A Milford man has been sentenced to 44 years behind bars for murdering a restaurant owner in 2016.
22-year-old Randy White killed Milford restaurant owner Jesus "Jesse" Cintora in November 2016.
White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed violence as part of a plea agreement, the News Gazette reports.
As part of the plea, charges of first-degree murder and burglary were dismissed.
White will be required to serve at least 22 years of his sentence.
Cintora died after after being shot when he rushed to respond to an early-morning burglary at his business, the Milford Family Restaurant.
Police arrived to find the restaurant broken into, Cintora's vehicle outside, and Cintora's body laying about a block north of the restaurant on the ground.