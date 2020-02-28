GIFFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A Gifford man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he robbed a woman using a BB gun.
The News Gazette reports Chad Billings, 46, was addicted to cocaine and robbed a woman as she worked alone in the Homestead restaurant and bar in Gifford on May 11.
Billings pleaded guilty in December to aggravated robbery. He admitted to pointing a BB gun at the 21-year-old employee and demanded cash.
Surveillance video showed Billings point the gun at the woman as she came out of the bathroom. She put her hands up and gave him money from the register and the tip jar, about $1,100.
The victim said she thought he had a real gun.
The News Gazette reports Billings apologized to the woman in court.
He said he was ashamed of his actions, saddened by the impact his crime had on his young son, and had been working on his sobriety..
In addition to his prison sentence, Billings must pay restitution of $817 to the restaurant owner. Some of the $1,100 Billings took was recovered.