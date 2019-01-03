TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to stealing a car with a baby inside.
22-year-old Seth Tindle of Atwood pleaded to vehicular hijacking.
On Sept. 25, he took off in a woman's car as she was getting ready to leave an Atwood home.
The News Gazette said she was at her sister's home and had put her 1-year-old son in the back seat in his car seat.
Tindle pushed her out of the way, climbed into the driver's seat and took off.
After driving a few miles, he pulled off the road in a ditch.
The car was found northeast of Arthur near the intersection of county roads 500 N and 100 E.
Tindle was outside the vehicle. The baby was not hurt.
The News Gazette said Tindle had left the home of a known drug user and had meth in his system when he was arrested.
By pleading guilty to the carjacking, other counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and aggravated driving under the influence of drugs were dismissed.
Tindle has previous convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle in Douglas County in 2015 and giving false information to police in Texas in 2016, the News Gazette reports.