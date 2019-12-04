URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man will be sitting in prison for years after he yelled at and chest-bumped an Urbana police officer.
Charles Nickerson, 38, was given three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a police officer.
Police said on Feb. 15 two officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of Harvey St. for an unknown problem. The News Gazette reports a man and woman standing at the front door. They asked the man to come out of the house and explain what was going on.
Instead, police said he yelled at them and said he was leaving.
When the officers told him he was not allowed to leave, he tried to walk away.
He pushed past one of the officers and bumped chests with him.
Nickerson was given credit for 291 days already served. Other counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and criminal damage to property were dismissed.
The News Gazette reports Nickerson had five prior misdemeanor convictions and six felony convictions. Those include convictions for charges like intent to deliver a controlled substance, attempted armed robbery, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, domestic battery and resisting arrest.