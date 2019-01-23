DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are honoring a Good Samaritan who helped them catch two accused thieves.
On Dec. 22, Timothy Frey was driving on Eldorado St. when he heard an alarm going off at Advance Auto Parts.
He saw someone carrying things out the front door and called 911.
He watched a second person also carrying items towards Pearl St. The suspects were loading items into a truck.
Frey stayed at the scene watching the suspects. Police said they even approached him at one point, and he relocated his position.
With Frey's descriptions of the suspects and by sharing their location, Decatur police were able to catch them.
The front door of the business had been shattered, and they had stolen two batteries.
Both suspects were arrested for burglary after Frey identified them.
"The fact that he witnessed a crime, called police and got involved is extremely admirable. Many people would have driven on and chosen to not get involved since they were not personally the victim," Decatur police posted on their Facebook page. "The fact of the matter is that everybody pays more in the long run because of persons who are involved with criminal activity. Frey went above and beyond that which is typically seen by Law Enforcement."
Frey was awarded with the Decatur Police Department Citizens Certificate of Appreciation.