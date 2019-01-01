URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of shooting another man to death Saturday.
27-year-old Dangelis Chambers is charged with four felony counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of possession or use of a firearm by a felon.
Police said he killed Renese Donte Riley early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Vawter St. after a fight over living arrangements.
Chambers was arrested when he showed up for work at Smokey's House BBQ in Savoy Sunday, the News Gazette reports.
His bond has been set at $1 million. He is due back in court Jan. 15.