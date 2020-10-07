DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired in Decatur Wednesday.
Decatur police had a portion of Wood Street shut down for a shots fired call. According to a WAND News crew at the scene, Wood Street was shut down at Jasper Street.
The victim was grazed in the calf.
Police said officers are investigating and could not provide further details.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.