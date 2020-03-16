NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - As many people are trying to stock up on essentials during the COVID-19 outbreak, one area man opted to share what he had and spread some positivity.
Photos started popping up on social media of a man wearing sunglasses and a hoodie holding a cardboard sign that said "Free." In his other hand was a package of toilet paper.
The man stood outside of a Meijer store and handed out one to two rolls to people who were not able to buy any, because stores were out of stock.
Shoppers said the man kept saying, "Everything is going to be ok."