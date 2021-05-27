ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - A man has life-threatening wounds after a shooting in Athens.
Police said a call of a shots fired came in at about 1 p.m. Thursday. It happened near South Adams Street and West Madison Street.
The victim was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
A male suspect identified as a neighbor of the victim has been arrested, per authorities.
