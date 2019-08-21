URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who led authorities on a chase under the influence of a propellant in canned air will serve probation.
Keith A. Cooper, 28, of Champaign entered a guilty plea Monday to a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, according to The News-Gazette. At 9 a.m. on March 23, Champaign County deputies responded to a Savoy home after hearing a report of someone driving over shrubs and leaving.
The newspaper said a second caller told deputies a driver was moving erratically in a CVS parking lot, located at U.S. 45 and Curtis Road, before heading through Curtis to Woodfield Drive and striking a sign.
A 10-minute pursuit then began. It involved the driver coming to a stop on Woodfield and speeding away when a deputy caught up. Authorities took Cooper into custody outside of First Baptist Church, which is at Prospect and Burwash.
A police report said deputies discovered eight compressed airs cans in the vehicle, including one with a straw inside. A propellant to dispense the air was difluoroethane, which creates intoxication, The News-Gazette said. The compressed air is normally something that people dust computer parts with.
Cooper’s lips were light blue, per the police report, showing air was recently inhaled.
He will serve 18 months of probation for the crime and must complete 240 public service hours. The newspaper said he might be able to credit on the hours for treatment.