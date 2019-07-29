Baltimore Avenue crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A pedestrian vs. car crash in Decatur sent a man to a hospital, authorities said.

A car hit the man at 10:23 a.m. Monday near Baltimore Avenue and Lost Bridge Road, firefighters told WAND-TV. A 35-year-old man was hospitalized. 

The extent of his injuries is unknown. Responders took him to Decatur Memorial Hospital. 

In a call placed after 8:30 p.m., firefighters were unable to say more about what led to the car hitting the man.

WAND-TV is working to learn more about this crash and will update this story as details become available.

