TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was struck and killed by a train near Tuscola has been identified, authorities said.
Douglas County Coroner Heather Skinner identified the victim as 35-year-old Brandon Warnick, The News-Gazette reports.
Warnick was in a crash near the Cabot Corp. plant, which is located about two miles west of Tuscola on U.S. 36. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office heard a report at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday and responded to find Warnick's body.
Authorities believe the death to be an accident, but it remains under investigation.
Watco, the owner of Decatur and Eastern Illinois Railroad, is handling this investigation, Skinner said. The newspaper reports railroad vice president Keith Collier announced there will be no more information available as the investigation continues.
Watco is working with the Federal Railroad Administration and internal investigators.
