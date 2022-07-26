DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A person was killed while crossing the street, according to the Vermilion County Coroner.
According to the coroner, Jeffrey W. Grove, 58, of Westville was crossing in the middle of the block on East Main Street between Hazel and Vermilion Streets when he was hit by a vehicle. Grove was killed.
It happened on Monday at 2:50 p.m.
The crash is being investigated by the Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner.
