CHAMPAIGN Co., Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle on I-74 early Saturday morning.
According to the Champaign County Coroner, Caleb A. Sullivan, was walking eastbound near mile marker 185 when he was struck by a vehicle just before 1:00 a.m.
Sullivan died at the scene. It is unclear why he was on the interstate.
The incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police District 10.
