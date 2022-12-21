DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit while trying to cross the street in Danville Tuesday night.
Danville Police were called to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m.
They found a 65-year-old man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Vermilion St.
The man was taken to the hospital. He is reported in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
No citations were issued, and the crash remains under investigation by the Danville Police Department.
