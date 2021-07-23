SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Virden man is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Sangamon County.
Troopers said the crash happened at 8:08 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 4 just south of Divernon Road, when a 17-year-old male was traveling northbound on IL 4 and made an attempt to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided head on with a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.
The 17-year-old male from Chatham was traveling with a 16-year-old female at the time of the incident. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the southbound vehicle Brian McCoy, 57, of Virden, was traveling with passenger, Michael A. Devries, 50.
Devries was pronounced dead at the scene, and McCoy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The investigation is open and ongoing.
Northbound and southbound lanes were closed a 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
They were reopened at approximately 1:15 a.m.
No further information has been released at this time.
