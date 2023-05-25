CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Champaign Wednesday night.
Champaign Police were dispatched at 10:11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Providence Circle in Champaign for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a 28-year-old Champaign man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.
Investigators believe a fight was taking place between multiple people when an unknown subject(s) fired multiple rounds toward the crowd, striking one person before fleeing the area.
Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Champaign Police or CrimeStoppers.
