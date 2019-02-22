DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody after an armed home invasion and chase through multiple counties on Friday morning.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department, they responded to an armed home invasion around 2:30 a.m.
The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Timothy Stutts, entered a home with a handgun and took possession of the residents car. Officials requested assistance from Illinois State Police and other agencies in Illinois.
According to the Sullivan Police Department, an officer spotted the vehicle matching the description of the armed home invasion around 3:30 a.m.
The officer attempted to stop the suspect but he began to flee in the vehicle.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, they began assisting Sullivan police and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office with the chase around 4 a.m.
The pursuit spanned multiple counties where speeds exceeded 100 mph.
During the pursuit, a Douglas County Deputy tried to avoid crashing into another vehicle. The deputy's car was damaged but they were uninjured in the crash.
Around 4:50 a.m. the pursuit ended when the vehicle was mechanically disabled on Champaign County 1800 East, just north of 300 North (also referred to as Bongard Road).
Stutts fled the vehicle and took off on foot. Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter and began searching for Stutts.
Around 11:30 a.m. the Douglas County Sheriff's Office got a call about a suspicious person in Champaign County in the area of 1848 E. County Road 300 North.
Police responded to the area and arrested Stutts on an active warrant out Coles County. Additional charges for the home invasion and pursuits are pending.
Stutts was transported to a local hospital in Champaign County for injuries he received during the home invasion and chase.