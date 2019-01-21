RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man is in custody after police said they found more than 100 pounds of cannabis, a pound of suspected methamphetamine, several ounces of suspected heroin and guns in his home.
48-year-old Carlos Mendoza is facing preliminary charges of armed violence, cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin, and unlawful use of weapons.
He was arrested Friday.
His bond was set at $1 million when he appeared in court Saturday.
Detectives said they had a search warrant for Mendoza's mobile home in the 1900 block of County Road 3000 N (U.S. 136) east of Rantoul.
Police said they found a toiletries bag with more than 5.4 ounces of heroin in Mendoza's bedroom.
They sound they also found three rifles in the room. Two had been reported stolen.
In a second bedroom, they found brick-shaped bundles of marijuana, weighing a total of 88 pounds.
In that same room, inside a floor vent, the News Gazette reports police found two clear plastic bags with 1.1 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
They also found 3 more pounds of marijuana, a digital scale, and a ledger containing records of drug sales.
In a third room, they found a plastic tote with another 16 pounds of marijuana and a semi-automatic rifle.
In other common areas, police found two other semi-automatic handguns, digital scales, ammunition and magazines.
Mendoza is a convicted felon and not allowed to own guns.