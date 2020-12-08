SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in intensive care after being shot in the stomach in Springfield Monday night.
Police said the victim was shot in the 3100 block of Butler around 11:15 p.m.
He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is now in the ICU and considered to be in critical, but stable condition.
The victim told police he was walking from a store in the area and was shot.
No one has been arrested so far, and police continue to investigate.
