CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 65-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot, according to police.
The Champaign Police Department said on Thursday at 12:59 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maple Street for a report of someone shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. According to police, officers immediately rendered medical aid until the victim could be transported to an area hospital, where he is presently listed in stable condition.
Police said, the victim was seated in his car on the street when shots were fired from a vehicle traveling east on Maple Street. The vehicle then fled the area.
Residents or businesses nearby with exterior surveillance camera systems are encouraged to notify the police department immediately. Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance.
According to police, no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.