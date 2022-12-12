MODE, Ill. (WAND) - A Mode, Illinois man has been indicted for allegedly producing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.
Trent Lilly, 43, was indicted on Dec. 6.
The indictment alleges that Lilly created a video of child pornography between 2010 and 2019, received child pornography between 2002 and 2022, and possessed child pornography on or before October 2022.
On November 15, 2022, when he returned to the United States from Thailand, Lilly was arrested in Chicago.
Following a detention hearing, Lilly was ordered to be detained, and he remains in the custody of the United States Marshal.
His trial before United States District Judge Sue Myerscough is currently scheduled through Feb. 7, 2023.
FBI Springfield is trying to locate potential victims in this child porn investigation.
Agents said they believe Lilly contacted victims in person for years. Although he lived in Central Illinois, they think he may have traveled to other locations.
They are asking anyone who was under the age of 18 and were asked or used by Lilly to produce child pornography to come forward.
A website has been created for reporting to the FBI confidentially. Information may also be submitted by calling FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675.
If convicted, he faces 15 to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography, at least five years and up to 20 years for receipt of child pornography, and up to 20 years imprisonment for possession of child pornography.
The charges also carry the possibility of up to a life term of supervised release, $250,000 fine, and restitution to the victims.
