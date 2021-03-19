CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been indicted and a woman charged in connection with a police chase and vehicle thefts in Chatham.
On Feb. 27 at 6:36 p.m. a Chatham Police officer tried to do a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 4 and Plummer Blvd. on a truck pulling a trailer/camper for a lane violation.
The driver was 29-year-old Chase Alexander of Sherman, Illinois. 34-year-old Kathryn Carver, of Springfield, was a passenger.
Police said they followed Alexander into a gas station, but that, instead of pulling over, he continued driving around, hit an adjacent gas pump, and then took off speeding back out onto Plummer Boulevard.
As he made a left turn onto Route 4, police said Alexander ost control of the truck and camper, and it rolled over.
They said Alexander jumped out of the vehicle and fled from the scene of the crash on foot, leaving Carver behind.
Then, they said he got into a vehicle that had been left running with the keys inside at a nearby gas station and then returned to the scene of the crash to pick up Carver.
They said both Alexander and Carver then fled in that vehicle that had just been stolen.
Police later determined that both the truck and the trailer were also stolen, but had not yet been reported.
Alexander has been indicted by a grand jury on several criminal charges (Sangamon County Courthouse Docket #2021-CF-000178). They include: 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Class 2 Felony), 1 Count of Theft (Class 3 Felony) and 1 Count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police (Class 4 Felony).
Carver has been charged with the following: (Sangamon County Courthouse Docket #2021-CF-000156): 1 Count of Theft (Class 3 Felony), 1 Count of Criminal Trespass to Vehicle (Class A Misdemeanor), and 1 Count of Resisting a Peace Officer (Class A Misdemeanor).
