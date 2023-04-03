DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Danville.
Police were called to the 1600 block of E. Fairchild St. around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
They learned a 19-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to both legs.
The victim told Danville Police he was walking in the area when someone in the backseat of a maroon colored Chevrolet sedan started shooting at him.
No other suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.
