DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was involved in the 2019 murder of a man in Danville has been found guilty.
The verdict in the bench trial of Percy L. Freeman, 28, came Wednesday. The court found him guilty of four counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery in a public place.
Freeman was one of four suspects alleged to have been involved in the April 24, 2019 murder of Roosevelt Anderson Jr. Authorities had found the victim in the road with a gunshot wound at about 1:45 p.m. that day in the 900 block of Redden Court. He died in hospital care.
Authorities said an altercation led to that shooting.
The other three suspects who were arrested in connection to this case were Tavares Mitchell, Denzel Aldridge and Tariq Wilson. Court records show Aldridge, who faces five counts of murder and three charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, has a pretrial hearing set for May 17, 2021.
Aldridge is the suspected shooter in the attack that led to the victim's death.
Wilson and Mitchell were acquitted of all charges they faced in 2020. Mitchell was charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one charge of mob action, while Wilson faced four charges of murder and one charge of aggravated battery in a public place.
