URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man involved in an violent Champaign bank robbery as a teen will spend 12 years in prison.
Dasheem Pickens, who is now 18, and his brother, 19-year-old Dakir Pickens, wanted cash when they went into Regions Bank (111 S. State St., Champaign) on Oct. 15, 2019. Dasheem, who was a lookout in the robbery as a teenager, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of financial institution robbery and was charged as an adult.
Dasheem will serve 12 years in prison for the crime after pleading guilty. He was credited for 562 days already served.
In the robbery, the brothers went into the bank together at 11:25 a.m. Dakir used a gun to hit a female bank worker in the head with a gun, causing an injury serious enough that she still isn't able to work in 2021, according to The News-Gazette.
Dakir fired gunshots into the ceiling and bulletproof glass inside. Dasheem chased the bank manager through the back door when they left the scene.
Dakir Pickens pleaded guilty to a charge of armed violence and was previously sentenced to 19 years in prison. He must serve 85 percent (16 years) of that sentence.
Dasheem had pleaded guilty in September 2019 for a juvenile burglary to a motor vehicle case. In that case, he was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in jail with credit for time served. The newspaper reports the prosecution and defense agreed this was a good way to resolve the juvenile case, given the prison sentence he received for the robbery.
