DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man involved in a 2009 fatal shooting could soon be free under a plea deal with prosecutors.
37-year-old Davieon Harper of Danville was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery causing serious bodily harm.
That is in connection with the Oct. 24, 2009, shooting death of Timothy Shutes Jr. at Elmwood Park.
The News Gazette reports that while he must serve 85 percent of his sentence, Harper has been at Stateville Correctional Center since 2010 serving a 30-year sentence for murder and armed robbery in the fatal shooting.
He is credited with having served close to 9 years and 5 months already.
That means he could be released in October.
He would be on parole for three years.
Prosecutors do not believe Davieon Harper was the one that fired the fatal shot.
The shooting was a drug deal, turned robbery, turned fatal shooting, police say.