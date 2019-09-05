DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man involved in the 2015 murder of Cesley Taylor was sentenced to prison Thursday.
The Sept. 7, 2015 shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Wellington Way in Decatur. Authorities found two gunshot victims at that scene, and a second person ended up in the hospital for treatment.
Each suspect was 16 at the time of the shooting. The list of people charged includes Daiquan Cline, Darion Evans, Ryan O’Neal and Shaitan Cook Jr. A guilty verdict or plea was reached for every person but Shaitan Cook Jr., who remains a suspect facing charges.
On Thursday, court records showed Cline, now 20 years old, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release, for murder. He was credited for nearly four years served from Sept. 8, 2015 to Sept. 4, 2019.
Cline pleaded guilty to the murder charge in February 2017.
The end of Cline’s court case came about a week after a bench trial closed with a guilty verdict against O’Neal, who faced first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. Evans is serving a 45-year prison term for his role in the murder after pleading guilty to a first-degree murder charge in 2017.
Cook will be back in court on Sept. 10 for a status hearing.