CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Champaign County.
On Friday, ISP said it was investigating a crash on IL-130 near Champaign County Road 700 North.
On Saturday, ISP released information regarding the crash. In a preliminary investigation, Troopers found just after 4 p.m. Friday a 39-year-old man was traveling north on IL-130, just north of 700 N in Champaign County. A 70-year-old man was traveling south at the same location.
ISP said, the 39-year-old driver attempted to pass another northbound vehicle when they struck the 70-year-old driver's truck head-on in the southbound lane.
The 39-year-old driver's truck left the road and landed in a ditch. The 70-year-old's truck overturned in the southbound lane.
Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger inside the 39-year-old's truck died, according to ISP.
The 39-year-old was cited for Improper Lane Usage.
The crash remains under investigation.
