Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.