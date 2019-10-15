CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man and juvenile are behind bars after an armed robbery at a Champaign bank.
Police were called to the Regions Bank in the 100 block of South State St. just before noon. Champaign police arrived and chased the suspects after gathering information at the scene. They found 18-year-old Dakir D. Pickens and a 16-year-old teen a few blocks from the business, a press release said.
Police said they recovered a gun.
Officers said it is believed gunfire was discharged in the bank, but there were no gun-related wounds. A bank employee had head injuries after one of the suspects assaulted them, per the release.