SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man and a juvenile have been charged with setting fire to the Pillsbury Factory in Springfield.
Fire and police were called to the factory in the 1500 block of Phillips Ave. on Nov. 30, 2018.
Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set.
24-year-old Richard Thomas and a 17-year-old juvenile male were indicted Wednesday on charges of arson and criminal damage to property. The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage, according to the criminal complaint against Thomas.
Thomas is being held on $300,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311.